Alleged DUI driver launches Porsche into Boulder home
A 42-year-old driver escaped major injury but not handcuffs after his Porsche SUV crashed into a north Boulder home early Sunday morning.
The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving and texting while driving, according to a social media post by the Boulder Police Department. The man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after he was medically cleared.
The crash happened in the 3500 block of 4th Street.
Photos from the scene show a hole gouged in the corner of the home next to the porch. The vehicle came to rest upside-down, partially inside the gap in the home's walls.
There was no mention of any injuries to residents or whether they were inside at the time of the incident.
