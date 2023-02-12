Alleged DUI driver launches Porsche into Boulder home

A 42-year-old driver escaped major injury but not handcuffs after his Porsche SUV crashed into a north Boulder home early Sunday morning.

The male driver was arrested for driving under the influence, careless driving and texting while driving, according to a social media post by the Boulder Police Department. The man was taken to the Boulder County Jail after he was medically cleared.

Late Friday night—well, early Saturday morning actually—we were called to the 3500 block of 4th Street in North #Boulder for a report of a crash.



This was what we saw when we arrived #BoulderColorado 1/4 pic.twitter.com/QvGpgNihOm — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 12, 2023

The crash happened in the 3500 block of 4th Street.

Boulder Police Department/Twitter

Photos from the scene show a hole gouged in the corner of the home next to the porch. The vehicle came to rest upside-down, partially inside the gap in the home's walls.

Boulder

There was no mention of any injuries to residents or whether they were inside at the time of the incident.