GoFundMe Page Launched For Boulder Bicyclist Alejandro Acosta Obando Who Was Hit & Killed

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) - The community is supporting a GoFundMe page for a man who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle in Boulder. Colorado State Patrol responded to the area near Lee Hill Drive and Broadway at around 6:40 p.m. on July 15.

Alejandro Acosta Obando (credit: GoFundMe)

They identified the victim as 39-year-old Alejandro Acosta Obando. A GoFundMe organizer states Acosta Obando left behind his wife who is 4 months pregnant. The page has raised nearly $20,000 for Acosta's family as of Saturday afternoon.

CSP says George Laws, 68, of Boulder, is at fault. Laws could face a charge of careless driving resulting in death.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.