Alaska hit by severe flooding that carries away homes

The remnants of Typhoon Halong brought hurricane-force winds and catastrophic flooding to coastal communities in western Alaska on Sunday, pushing entire houses off their foundations.

Rescue aircraft were dispatched to the tiny Alaskan villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, where there were reports of up to 20 people possibly unaccounted for, said Jeremy Zidek, spokesperson for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

"We have received reports that people's homes have floated away and that people were potentially in those homes," Zidek told The Associated Press.

Alaska State Troopers said both Kipnuk and Kwigillingok were hit by "strong winds and heavy flooding, which caused significant damage, including at least eight homes being pushed from their foundations."

In Kwigillingok, at least 18 people were rescued, while at least 16 people were rescued in Kipnuk, Alaska State Troopers said Sunday evening local time. Three people were still unaccounted for in Kwigillingok as of 6:50 p.m. local time. Troopers had also received reports of people still unaccounted for in Kipnuk but couldn't confirm the exact number.

"Search efforts will be continuing overnight as conditions allow," the troopers said in a statement Sunday evening. ... "This is an active and ongoing search and rescue effort."

That effort was being coordinated by the Alaska State Troopers, with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard, Alaska Army National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard, the troopers pointed out.

More than a dozen agencies are involved in the disaster response, CBS Fairbanks affiliate KXDF-TV reported, including the Alaska National Guard.

"The Alaska Organized Militia, which includes the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force, and Alaska Naval Militia, has been requested to activate up to 60 members to assist with storm response operations across affected western Alaska communities," the National Guard wrote Saturday.

Alaska governor: "Help is on the way"

According to the nonprofit Coastal Villages Region Fund, nearly 600 people in Kipnuk were taking shelter at a local school while around 300 were sheltering in a school in Kwigillingok.

Roads and boardwalks were inundated and power lines were damaged in Bethel, Napaskiak, Napakiak, and other Yukon-Kuskokwim communities. Crews worked to clear the airport runway in Bethel, which was littered with debris from high winds. The area is among the most isolated in the U.S., and some communities have few roads and residents use boardwalks, boats and snowmobiles to get around, Zidek said.

"Every effort will be made to help those hit by this storm. Help is on the way," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a statement.

Dunleavy also said he has expanded the state's disaster declaration to include areas impacted by the storm. He initially issued the disaster declaration Thursday in western Alaska following another powerful storm.