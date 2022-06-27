Alan 'Haley' Mill held on $1 million bond in alleged hit & run

The suspect driver wanted in a collision with two cyclists on Highway 40 earlier this month remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond. Alan "Haley" Mill, 38, was arrested last week after a state-wide Medina Alert was issued.

Jefferson County

Mill is facing several charges including first-degree aggravated assault with a weapon, hit-and-run serious bodily injury and a parole violation.

A sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed for CBS4 that Mill is the registered owner of the gray Ford Escape which injured the cyclists west of Denver, one of them, a woman, critically on June 19.

The two cyclists were part of a group traveling eastbound on Highway 40 on the south side of Interstate between two Evergreen exits, according to the sheriff's office. Mill allegedly encountered the group while also traveling eastbound and then passed one cyclist, then "intentionally drove into the two cyclists," JCSO stated in a press release Monday.

Mill reportedly sped away eastbound on I-70 in the Escape. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they found the suspect vehicle abandoned in a neighborhood on Zinnia Street. Mill was arrested on June 23 in the 2600 block of South Marion in Denver in cooperation with a SWAT team.

Mill identifies as female and is being housed in a special unit at the Jeffco Jail. Mill is scheduled for a court appearance on July 1.