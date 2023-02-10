Police say good Samaritans stopped woman from kidnapping young child at Alamosa Walmart

A woman is accused of attempting to take a young child from a Walmart, and investigators say good Samaritans stepped in to stop it from becoming a kidnapping.

Kimberli Jones, 50, of Blanca was arrested by Alamosa Police Department after witnessed say she tried to grab a child from a shopping cart at a Walmart on Feb. 9.

According to the Alamosa PD Facebook post, it was just before 1 p.m. when officers were called to the Walmart in Alamosa in response to am attempted kidnapping.

Investigators say the suspect, who was identified as Jones, was being restrained by people, whose quick actions kept her from getting away with the child. Police say they had also already reunited the child with their parents.

Alamosa PD says this was an isolated incident.

Jones was taken to Alamosa County Detention Center, and she faces charges for kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct.