Next phase of improvements on the Alameda bridge in Denver begins

State and federal officials provided an update Tuesday on the much needed face-lift for the Alameda Avenue bridge in Denver. The structure that crosses the South Platte River is over a century old and it has been decades since major repairs were made.

CBS

The $1.2-trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress back in 2021 will fund the new improvements, some of which are already underway.

"This is such an important example of what we need to do to modernize our infrastructure to make it more multi-modal and to really take care of the roads that so many of us live near and rely on," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As part of the upgrades, the bridge will be made more friendly for pedestrians and bicyclists.

"It's going to make it safer for all those crossing the river and the bicyclists and pedestrians connecting here to the South Platte River Greenway Trail," said Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District. "It will provide more options for people to get from side to the other whether by foot, by bike or by car which will help bring the communities on both side of the river together."

The next phase of the project is expected to start next month.

Crews will divert part of the South Platte River. That should allow construction to be complete on the north end of the bridge. Work on the south end is slated for next year.