Al Simpson honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden honored 17 Americans with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Among them, is a man with ties to Colorado.

Former U.S. Senator Al Simpson was awarded the medal at the White House on Thursday. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor and was initiated by former Pres. John Kennedy in 1963.

Recipients of this most prestigious award belong to a class of individuals who have "…made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors" according to the official announcement made by the White House.

Simpson, a Wyoming native and resident, represented the Republican party in the U.S. Senate for 18 years. Simpson and Biden have a relationship that spans 55 years, working together as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1989-1996.

Michael Burg, founding shareholder of Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh Jardine P.C. stated, "Working with Al is one of the greatest honors of my life and for this firm. Al is a truly amazing human and American who has done, and continues to do, so much for this country."

Simpson has been with the firm Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh Jardine P.C. since the firm Simpson Kepler and Edwards, started by his father, Millard Simpson, merged with the Burg firm in 1998.

Simpson was accompanied by 7 guests, including his wife Ann Simpson, son (and Burg Simpson shareholder) Colin Simpson, son Hon. Bill Simpson, and grandchildren.