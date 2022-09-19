Air Force, Army to square off next year in Denver

The Air Force Academy will host the Black Knights of the U.S. Army at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium during the 2023 football season.

The announcement was made Sunday by the Denver Broncos public relations department following the team's 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans.

Air Force and Army will play in Denver on Saturday, Nov. 4, next year.

"We are looking forward to partnering with the Denver Broncos to host the Air Force vs. Army game next season," Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine stated in the press release. "Construction on our east side renovation project will not allow us to showcase the service academy rivalry game in Falcon Stadium the way we want to. While the end result at Falcon Stadium will be well worth it, hosting the game at Empower Field in 2023 and working closely with the Broncos staff will create a memorable experience for our players and our fans and will keep the important advantage of playing this game in Colorado."

Air Force Falcons quarterback Haaziq Daniels gets the pitch blocked by Army Black Knights linebacker Andre Carter II during the Lockheed Martin Commanders Classic between the Army Black Knights and the Air Force Falcons on November 6, 2021 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The game is one of the three annual gridiron contests between the military service academies. Air Force and Navy typically play early in the season, Air Force and Army in the middle of the schedule, and Army-Navy wraps it up near the end.

The winner of the U.S. Military series is awarded the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy.

The Falcons have yet to play either team this season. The face Navy on Oct. 1 in Colorado Springs and travel to Arlington, Texas, to play Army in AT&T Stadium in a nationally televised game on Nov. 5.

Army and Navy face off Dec. 10.

Army beat Air Force last year in Arlington in overtime. But the Falcons lead the series between the teams, 33-16-1.

Tickets to next year's Air Force vs. Army game at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale February 2023. All Air Force football season ticket holders will receive tickets to the game included in their 2023 season ticket purchase.