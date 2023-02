A fire at the Air Force Academy on Thursday morning was fueled by propane tanks. Firefighters from Colorado Springs worked with hazmat crews to contain the fire.

#ColoradoSpringsFire has sent multiple fire apparatus to the USAFA for a propane fire being fed by two 1000 lbs propane tanks. CSFD’s Hazardous Materials Team is also onsite as one of our units that specializes in these types of emergencies. #workinghazmat — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 2, 2023

Two propane tanks, each weighing 1,000 pounds, fueled the fire.

Colorado Springs Fire Department

The hazmat team called in specializes in fighting those types of fires. What led up to Thursday's fire is being investigated.