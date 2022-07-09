Air-conditioned Denver libraries, rec centers open to public this hot weekend

Hottest days of the summer are here. Here's how communities are helping residents

Hottest days of the summer are here. Here's how communities are helping residents

Hottest days of the summer are here. Here's how communities are helping residents

Coloradans are gearing up for extreme heat this weekend as Denver and several other cities are expected to experience the hottest days of the summer so far.

"I'm hot now," said Gayle Cisneros. "I wanna go jump in a pool and stay in there all day."

Coloradans like Gayle and her husband Charles are already thinking of ways to stay cool as the state prepares for this heat wave.

Saturday and Sunday could bring up to 100 degree weather, and the safety of the community during times like this is critical.

"I think of hydration, lots of ice and sun screen and be safe," Charles said.

(credit: CBS)

The City and County of Denver are opening up its libraries and recreation centers as cooling stations for people looking for some relief this weekend. They'll be open for regular business hours and free to the community.

"The best thing to do is to be able to stay inside, especially during the heat of the day, and out of the sun, and if you can be in somewhere that has air conditioning," said Sterling McLaren, the chief medical officer, with the City and County of Denver. "We want to make sure everybody has access to a safe place to stay comfortable and stay healthy."

(credit: CBS)

A city spokesperson said all its libraries and recreation centers will be open with the exception of Central Library, Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library and Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library.

Health experts said people should avoid outdoor activities or perform activities during cooler hours, stay hydrated throughout the day avoiding caffeine and alcohol, and take cool showers or baths to cool down.

(credit: CBS)

Charles that this weekend he and Gayle may swing by a cooling center if they can't stay cool enough.

"I welcome it with open arms and I'm glad it's summer time. Drink a lot of ice water, and enjoy it cause it ain't going to be forever," he said.

The city of Aurora will also open several cooling stations around the city. For more on that visit: https://www.auroragov.org/residents/neighborhood_resources/emergency_cooling_stations