New water treatment facility in Fountain was paid for by Air Force

There's a new water treatment facility in southern Colorado years after chemicals were found in an area there that create serious health hazards.

The Air Force teamed up with the City of Fountain, which is located southeast of Colorado Springs, to create Aga Park Treatment Facility.

The project was funded by the Air Force because the "forever chemicals" -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- were traced back to firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base.

Dan Blankenship, Fountain's utilities director, says he "now feels 100% comfortable letting his family drink and use this water."

"We actually use the EPA establish standards for testing and the City of Fountain actually went beyond what the EPA recommends for PFAS. We treat the water, beyond what EPA recommends," said Blankenship.

The Air Force declined to answer how much the project cost.



