After 90 hours, Denver finally gets above freezing temperatures

After 90 hours, Denver no longer has freezing temperatures

After 90 hours, Denver no longer has freezing temperatures

After 90 hours, Denver no longer has freezing temperatures

After 90 hours below the freezing mark, Denver has finally reached 32 degrees.

At 10AM temperatures surged past 32 degrees across portions of the Front Range.

This Arctic blast brought downright frigid air to portions of the state with some of the coldest wind chills reported as low as -63 degrees.

CBS

Friday will be the pick of the week with temperatures surging back into the 40s. Another cool and active weekend is expected with highs in the teens and snow likely.