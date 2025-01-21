Watch CBS News
Local News

After 90 hours, Denver finally gets above freezing temperatures

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

After 90 hours, Denver no longer has freezing temperatures
After 90 hours, Denver no longer has freezing temperatures 01:28

After 90 hours below the freezing mark, Denver has finally reached 32 degrees.

At 10AM temperatures surged past 32 degrees across portions of the Front Range.

This Arctic blast brought downright frigid air to portions of the state with some of the coldest wind chills reported as low as -63 degrees.

snow-totals-arapahoe-county.png
CBS

Friday will be the pick of the week with temperatures surging back into the 40s. Another cool and active weekend is expected with highs in the teens and snow likely.  

Joe Ruch
joe-ruch-copy16x9.jpg

Joe Ruch is a First Alert Meteorologist with CBS News Colorado. Catch his latest First Alert Weather updates on TV and on our free streaming service, CBS News Colorado. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.