Aer Lingus to fly direct from Denver International Airport to Dublin starting May 2024

Aer Lingus will begin flying direct from Denver International Airport to Dublin four times a week starting May 17, 2024. Denver officials said the new flights are the latest to connect Colorado to the rest of the world.

The airline will fly from DIA to Dublin on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, in the summer season onboard a 271-seat Airbus A330 aircraft. Flights are now on sale and scheduled to depart Denver at 8:45 p.m. and arrive in Dublin at 12:30 p.m. the next day. Returning flights from Dublin will depart at 4:15 p.m., arriving in Denver at 7:00 p.m.

"This new flight from Denver to Dublin via Aer Lingus is exciting for our state. We look forward to welcoming visitors from Dublin to explore and experience all that our state has to offer and promote investment, trade, and cultural exchange between Dublin and Colorado," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement.

Aer Lingus took the opportunity on Thursday to announce the return of direct flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul which the airline said shows the interest in travel to Ireland to and from North America.

The new Dublin-Denver service will bring the total number of routes operated by Aer Lingus to 18 between North America and Ireland.