Woman critically injured in shooting at home on Pontiac Street in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. 

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. 

At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. 

The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. 

There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday. 

