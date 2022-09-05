Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County
3 dead, 1 hurt after car goes airborne, lands in ditch in Adams County 00:25

A 25-year-old man from Longmont was the only survivor of a deadly single-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County on Sept. 3. Three passengers, a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman both from Longmont and an 18-year-old woman from Lafayette all died when the vehicle they were in went airborne and landed in a ditch, Colorado State Patrol confirmed with CBS News Colorado. 

riverdale-rollover-castro.jpg
CBS

According to CSP, all four were in a 2012 Toyota Highlander on 136th Avenue eastbound when the vehicle hit a stop sign at Riverdale Road. That's when the SUV left the ground before landing in a ditch.   

All three passengers died at the scene, and the driver was taken to the hospital to treat serious injuries. His status was unknown on Monday, but he remained in the hospital. 

Alcohol and speed are being investigated as factors in this crash. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 11:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.