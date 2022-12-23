Man dies after shooting at Northglenn apartment late Thursday night

A Northglenn man is dead after a shooting and police are currently searching for information on what led up to the incident.

Northglenn Police got a call shortly before midnight Thursday night of a man down at an apartment on the 11800 block of Washington Street.

When they arrived, officers found a woman performing CPR on a man on the floor of an apartment. She told officers she had just come home from work to find the 41-year-old man on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She immediately called 911 and started CPR.

Officers continued CPR until EMTs arrived. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Information on what led up to the shooting is not available as of Friday morning. Northglenn Police asks anyone with any relevant information to call Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450.8858 or at thoodak@northglenn.org.