Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting at Northglenn apartment late Thursday night

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A Northglenn man is dead after a shooting and police are currently searching for information on what led up to the incident.

Northglenn Police got a call shortly before midnight Thursday night of a man down at an apartment on the 11800 block of Washington Street. 

When they arrived, officers found a woman performing CPR on a man on the floor of an apartment. She told officers she had just come home from work to find the 41-year-old man on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. She immediately called 911 and started CPR. 

Officers continued CPR until EMTs arrived. They pronounced him dead at the scene. 

Information on what led up to the shooting is not available as of Friday morning. Northglenn Police asks anyone with any relevant information to call Detective Terrie Hoodak at 303-450.8858 or at thoodak@northglenn.org. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.