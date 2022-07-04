Adams County man arrested after he called deputies to home

An Adams County man was arrested after he called deputies to report that his girlfriend was under the influence of multiple substances. Deputies were called to the disturbance where the reporting party was a 30-year-old male.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with the man and his girlfriend, a 16-year-old female. While there, they learned that the couple shared a 1-year-old child.

In Colorado, sexual assault on a child includes children between 15 and 17 if the other participant is at least 10 years older than the victim. For children under the age of 15, the other participant cannot be 4 years older than the victim.

The male was taken into custody.