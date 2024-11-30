Adams County sheriff's deputies shoot at man after call for wellness check near Denver

A man is in the hospital after Adams County sheriff's deputies responded to a wellness check Saturday night north of Denver.

Few details were immediately available, but the sheriff's office says deputies responded to a call for a wellness check in the 7600 block of Heather Place near Zuni Street and West 76th Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

About 40 minutes later, deputies fired their weapons.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team is investigating an officer involved shooting in the 7600 block of Heather Pl.



Deputies were called to a residence for a Check Well Being at 4:42 PM. Deputies were in contact with an adult male for several minutes. pic.twitter.com/5aacluP7ZG — Adams County Sheriff's Office (Colorado) (@AdamsCoSheriff) December 1, 2024

The man was taken to the hospital but the sheriff's office didn't say if he was shot or anything else about the cause or extent of his injuries.

In response to questions, an Adams County Sheriff's Office spokesman told CBS News Colorado the circumstances surrounding the shooting, what led to it and how many deputies fired their weapons were still unclear.

The 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Team will now investigate the shooting.