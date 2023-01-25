Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured

Deputies in Adams County searched for a suspect on Wednesday after shots were fired at businesses in a plaza. One woman was shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard.

Deputies are on scene 5300 Sheridan Blvd. for a call of an adult female with a gunshot wound.



The female was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-injuries.



Deputies & detectives are actively working the scene. Call 911 if you have info regarding the shooting. pic.twitter.com/eZzGeUse3Z — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 25, 2023

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering suspect information. They believe the suspect traveled west into Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Denver police are assisting in the search for the suspect.