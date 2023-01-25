Watch CBS News
Local News

Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured
Adams County deputies search for suspect after shooting, 1 woman injured 00:21

Deputies in Adams County searched for a suspect on Wednesday after shots were fired at businesses in a plaza. One woman was shot and rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. 

Detectives are conducting interviews with witnesses and gathering suspect information. They believe the suspect traveled west into Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Denver police are assisting in the search for the suspect.   

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 12:06 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.