Adams 12 Five Star Schools to raise starting teacher salary to $58,000

Adams 12 Five Star Schools is raising starting teacher salaries to $58,000 for the 2023-2024 school year. That's up $12,000 from the previous starting salary.

CBS

The compensation package for next school year also ensures that all educators in the school district will earn at least 6% increase in pay.

"This is an important step for our students, educators and families," Chief Human Resources Officer Myla Shepherd said in a statement. "We want Five Star students to have the best education possible, and that means we must do everything we can to attract and retain high-quality educators throughout our system."

A ratification vote is expected next month.

Additional Information from Adams 12 Five Star Schools:

Adams 12 Five Star Schools serves more than 36,000 students in Adams and Broomfield counties. It has schools in Broomfield, Federal Heights, Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster. The district has approximately 1,850 full-time teachers, more than 67 percent of whom have advanced degrees.