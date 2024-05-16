Actress Hannah Waddingham thanks Colorado audience for inspiration award

Denver film and television fans got a treat when British actress Hannah Waddingham attended the Women + Film Luncheon. Denver Film presented Waddingham with the Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award, for her dedication to championing women in the film industry.

"Nowadays, when I see more women on-camera, off-camera, behind the scenes, everywhere, finally the balance is being addressed," Waddingham said of the larger role that women are playing in the industry now.

CBS

Waddingham may seem familiar from her recent roles in "Ted Lasso" and the new movie "The Fall Guy." She said that in the last 5 to 8 years roles for women have greatly improved.

"More than anything, that women in their 40s to 60s, which I call their power age not their middle age, are really the kind of engine root of what's happening," she said.

The luncheon took place at the Sturm Grand Pavilion at the Denver Art Museum. CBS News Colorado Anchor Kelly Werthmann hosted the event. Denver Film puts on the Women + Film Festival as a forum for exploring the issues and films that impact women.