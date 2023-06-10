Actor John Amos possible victim of elder abuse in Colorado

State and local agencies are investigating an accusation that 83-year-old actor John Amos was the victim of elder abuse while in Custer County recently.

Amos, whose career began in 1970 with roles on television series such as the "Bill Cosby Show," "Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Maude," "Good Times," "America's Dad," "Sanford and Son," and included a starring role in the groundbreaking TV series "Roots," is reportedly recovering in a hospital in Tennessee.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office, in a press release distributed Friday by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), stated it is working with CBI and the Colorado Department of Human Services to examine an allegation that the actor was victimized. The press release did not how Amos may have been abused.

However, Amos's daughter, Shannon Amos, launched an online fundraiser on June 7. In the fundraiser's text, Shannon said she had a brief FaceTime conversation with her father on May 14 while she was overseas. He is now "fighting for his life" in the Intensive Care Unit of a Memphis hospital, she stated.

"His home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable," Shannon Amos continued.

The online fundraiser set a goal of $500,000 to cover John Amos's medical care and legal fees.

John Amos in an undated file photo. Newark/AP

A search of online public records indicates John Amos has resided in the towns of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff since 2019. Westcliffe is the Custer County seat (county capital).

"Mr. Amos has been a beloved member of our community for many years. He has also been an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office," the Custer County Sheriff's Office stated in its press release. "We take allegations of crimes very seriously. ... We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney."

The sheriff's office stated it was not in a position to release more information at this time.

In an updated story Friday, TMZ reportedly contacted John Amos directly. Amos refuted the details publicized by his daughter, saying he was not abused nor fighting for his life, and has no idea why his daughter started the online fundraiser.