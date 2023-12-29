Accused burglar tries to get away in Uber in Colorado neighborhood

Wheat Ridge police say a burglary suspect is in custody after officers say they tried to use an Uber as a getaway vehicle.

According to the police department, officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing after a caller saw a hole in the fence. The caller also advised they had security footage of the man stealing tools.

WHEAT RIDGE POLICE

Wheat Ridge PD says officers quickly responded to the scene and contacted an Uber driver, "who was waiting in the area." The driver said he was picking up a man named "Jose" at the location as a passenger approached the car.

It may not be the best idea to have an Uber pick you up AT the crime scene.



Thursday night, Wheat Ridge Police Officers responded to a burglary call at Blue Sky Plumbing, after a 911 caller saw a hole in the fence and advised they had security footage of a man stealing tools. pic.twitter.com/DTFuIBRK8u — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) December 29, 2023

Officers intercepted a man, who reportedly provided a fake name while patrolmen also found a backpack with more than $8,600 worth of Milwaukee brand tools, according to the police department.

The suspect was then taken into custody and now faces possible felony theft charges along with six misdemeanor charges.