Accumulating snow across portions of Colorado, few flakes possible in Denver

By Joe Ruch

Snow will end but, the cold will linger across Colorado for Tuesday
Light snow is expected to continue over the mountains and portions of the Front Range through the evening hours. The greatest impacts will remain confined to the Palmer Divide and southern portions of I-25.  

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the Palmer Divide for 2-7" of snow through 10PM. Most areas will likely be on the lower end of the range, but travel impacts are expected.  

Winter Weather Advisories have also been issued across southern portions of I-25 for 3-5" of snow through 5 AM Tuesday morning.  

A burst of snow is possible across Denver between 5-9 PM and could drop a quick T-1". The foothills (Golden to Conifer) will see snow amounts from 3" in Golden to 7" in Conifer.    

Snow will wrap up by Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain cold. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s across northern I-25.  

