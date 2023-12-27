Aaron Gordon gets bitten by a dog, will be away from Denver Nuggets while he recovers
The Denver Nuggets will be without forward Aaron Gordon for an unknown period of time while he recovers after getting bitten by a dog.
The team wrote in a tweet late Wednesday morning that Gordon suffered the dog bite on Monday and is in "good condition." The Nuggets played a home game against the Golden State Warriors in the early afternoon on Monday and Gordon posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The incident happened sometime after the game.
The team says the dog bite or bites caused cuts on Gordon's face and his hand.
Earlier this season Gordon missed a few games due to a heel injury.
The Nuggets host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night at Ball Arena.
