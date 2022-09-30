Watch CBS News
Aaron Carrado, owner of Parker gym, arrested in child sexual assault case

Police in Parker arrested the owner of a gym in a child sexual assault case.

Aaron Carrado, 48, owns Strength in Christ Athletes in Parker at 18425 East Pony Express. The gym was formerly located in Centennial.

Aaron Carrado Parker Police

Carrado faces multiple charges including four counts of sexual assault on a child.

Police released his photo on Friday to try to determine if there are more victims. They are encouraging anyone who might be a victim of Carrado's to come forward. They are asked to contact Detective Bev Wilson at (303) 805-6561.

