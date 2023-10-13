A call for DPS to collaborate with City of Denver

A joint committee between the City of Denver and Denver Public Schools dates back to 1938.

But efforts to meet regularly lapsed in recent years and today 3 mayors and 2 city councilmembers gathered to call for its return.

Next week Denver Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval will introduce an ordinance to re-establish the City-School Coordinating Committee.

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña City Pool Feed

Sandoval said, "This is nothing more than a reinstatement of a committee that should never have been allowed to lapse. The committee creates a formal and continual mechanism allowing two entities to collaborate."

Former Denver Mayor Federico Peña said, "We've got so many problems in this city. If we can't get our schools and the city to work together, we're doomed."

Peña and former Mayor Wellington Webb joined Mayor Mike Johnston to endorse reinstating the joint city-schools committee.

Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb City Pool Feed

Webb said the idea to establish school resource officers during his tenure came from students at George Washington High School, and the joint committee worked to bring the idea to life. Other joint efforts had a city bond measure funding DPS playgrounds.

Next month's election will help set the direction for Denver Public schools.

Join Michelle Griego along with our partners for the DPS School Board debate. It streams tonight at 7PM on CBS News Colorado.

The debate highlights each of the three DPS seats up for grabs.

The group Educate Denver hosted the press conference saying that DPS is broken and candidates for the school board should pledge to support a platform focusing on four areas.

#1 - Deliver High-Quality Education to all students

#2 - Maximize School Safety

#3 - Enable Parents to Direct Their Child's Education

#4 - Demonstrate a Standard of Excellence in Leadership



