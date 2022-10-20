Watch CBS News
A Basin and Loveland making snow in preparation for ski season

Snow making is underway at resorts in the high country
The crews at Arapahoe Basin are making progress in cranking out manmade snow.

This was during the early morning hours when temperatures finally get cold enough to produce that manmade snow.

4p-kcnc-newscast-wednesday-frame-81284.jpg
Arapahoe Basin

While it doesn't look like they'll open this week, they're hoping a cool down over the weekend will help them catch up to speed. 

And Loveland Ski Area yesterday saw a stunning day with blue skies.

4p-kcnc-newscast-wednesday-frame-81923.jpg
Loveland Ski Area

You could see some of the snowmaking operations on a couple of runs. 

Follow CBS News Colorado's First Alert Weather Center for frequent weather updates to help plan your ski trips.

