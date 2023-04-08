6 wounded in shooting on South Carolina beach, police say

Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a "senior skip day" event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people, police in South Carolina said.

The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach.

Hundreds of people — including high schoolers taking an unofficial day off — were on the beach at the time, and there were several altercations before shots were fired, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference.

Six people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and others transported themselves. Five of the victims were teens, and another was in her mid-30s, Cornett said.

In a press conference on Saturday, police said that some victims had already been released from the hospital.

Officials also announced Saturday that two people were arrested. One 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm, but police said they could not confirm if he had been involved in the shooting. An 18-year-old in the municipal parking lot near the beach was arrested for possession of a firearm. Pistols were recovered from both.

The investigation remains ongoing.