59 acres of Federal Center land has been sold to Texas developer

At the corner of 6th Avenue and Union Boulevard in Lakewood, something new is coming as 59 acres of Federal Center land has been sold to a Texas developer. It's near St. Anthony Hospital and the RTD Federal Center stop.

Rich Stebbins is a spokesman for the General Services Administration, which handled the sale.

"I think that the land is an important piece for Lakewood just as the hospital, the transit hub were. So, we're eager to see what this company will bring to the site," he said.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless tried to acquire the land for first temporary and more permanent housing for those in need.

"So, this provides really a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," John Parvensky, coalition leader, told CBS News Colorado back in 2018. It was met then with strong pushback.

"My grandson, if he even gets even close to one of those needles that they're finding in Belmar from someone hitting up that's on your freaking shoulders buddy boy," one woman shouted in a community meeting.

The homeless facility plan finally ended after a lawsuit by the coalition failed.

Lakewood city councilmember, Charley Able, wanted to see this land open to the public, minus areas that were previously contaminated by an old munitions factory.

"It is safe and as long as the new owners abide by what Colorado Public Health and Environment ask then it'll be safe for them to do that," Stebbins said.

Whether it's residential or commercial or both that is to be built here it will have to go through the Lakewood development process.

The deed for the buyer of the property is Lakewood Land Partners, LLC. It has the same address as Lincoln Properties in Dallas, Texas. It also has a Denver office.

CBS News Colorado reached out to the companies about plans for the land and is currently waiting to hear back.