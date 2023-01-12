5 indicted in auto theft, burglary crime ring in spree across 6 Colorado counties
Five people are facing charges after they were indicted by a grand jury in an auto theft and burglary crime ring. The grand jury returned a 90-count indictment for a crime spree across 6 Front Range counties.
The group is accused of using stolen IDs to test drive vehicles from dealerships and then never returning them.
Among those facing charges are Craig Keltner, Dustin James, Andrea Wettig, Justin James and Nathaniel Tsosie. They are accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of property.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.