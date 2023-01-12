5 indicted in auto theft, burglary crime ring in spree across 6 Colorado counties

Five people are facing charges after they were indicted by a grand jury in an auto theft and burglary crime ring. The grand jury returned a 90-count indictment for a crime spree across 6 Front Range counties.

The group is accused of using stolen IDs to test drive vehicles from dealerships and then never returning them.

Andrea Wettig, Dustin James, Craig Keltner Arapahoe County, DOC

Among those facing charges are Craig Keltner, Dustin James, Andrea Wettig, Justin James and Nathaniel Tsosie. They are accused of stealing nearly $1 million worth of property.