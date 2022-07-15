4-year-old Colorado girl's death blamed on fentanyl
Fountain Police arrested a 24-year-old mother after her 4-year-old daughter died. Police responded to a gas station just after midnight on July 13 for an unresponsive child.
Officers immediately performed CPR on the girl, but she tragically died. Investigators say she consumed fentanyl.
The mother, Emma Staton, was then arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She's being held on a $500,000 bond.
Investigators searched her home in Fountain. KKTV reports the DEO found 45 fentanyl pills.
