4-year-old Colorado girl's death blamed on fentanyl

By Danielle Chavira

/ CBS Colorado

Fountain Police arrested a 24-year-old mother after her 4-year-old daughter died. Police responded to a gas station just after midnight on July 13 for an unresponsive child.

Officers immediately performed CPR on the girl, but she tragically died. Investigators say she consumed fentanyl.

4yo-truck-stop-death-1-emma-staton-mother-charged-from-city-of-fountain-tweet.jpg
Emma Staton Fountain Police

The mother, Emma Staton, was then arrested on charges of child abuse resulting in death, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She's being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators searched her home in Fountain. KKTV reports the DEO found 45 fentanyl pills.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 9:08 PM

