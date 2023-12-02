At least 4 shot at house party with over 100 minors, 18-year-old arrested in Aurora

A house party in Aurora, which had over 100 kids at it, came to an abrupt end when someone began shooting, police said.

Four people suffered gunshot wounds -- although none appear to be life-threatening, according to police -- at the party, which took place Friday night into Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Joliet Street and now, an 18-year-old is in custody.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting or if the suspect who's in custody was involved in the initial shooting, police said, but they responded to a call of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they said that driver created a safety risk to police and other partygoers who were fleeing.

Officers pursued the driver and arrested them without incident, but say they had a handgun with a "large capacity magazine" in their car.

The aftermath of a Dec. 2, 2023 shooting in Aurora shows a liquor bottle in the street. Four people were injured in that shooting in the 1300 block of Juliet Avenue and one suspect was taken into custody, police said. CBS

The four people were either taken or took themselves to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.

The suspect is still in custody as of about 11 a.m. Saturday and is facing charges of vehicular eluding, reckless driving, obstruction and possession of a weapon with a large capacity magazine.

Aurora police did not immediately identify the suspect or any of the victims and are still investigating the shooting.