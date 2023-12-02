At least 4 shot at house party with over 100 minors, 18-year-old arrested in Aurora
A house party in Aurora, which had over 100 kids at it, came to an abrupt end when someone began shooting, police said.
Four people suffered gunshot wounds -- although none appear to be life-threatening, according to police -- at the party, which took place Friday night into Saturday morning in the 1300 block of Joliet Street and now, an 18-year-old is in custody.
It's unclear what prompted the shooting or if the suspect who's in custody was involved in the initial shooting, police said, but they responded to a call of shots fired around 12:15 a.m. When police arrived, they said that driver created a safety risk to police and other partygoers who were fleeing.
Officers pursued the driver and arrested them without incident, but say they had a handgun with a "large capacity magazine" in their car.
The four people were either taken or took themselves to nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds, including an 18-year-old woman, two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old boy.
The suspect is still in custody as of about 11 a.m. Saturday and is facing charges of vehicular eluding, reckless driving, obstruction and possession of a weapon with a large capacity magazine.
Aurora police did not immediately identify the suspect or any of the victims and are still investigating the shooting.
