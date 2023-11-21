Watch CBS News
4 dead after suspected murder-suicide at home near 84th Avenue and Franklin Drive in Adams County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says four people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in a home.

The sheriff's office says deputies and other emergency personnel arrived to the scene and had to force entry into the home. After reportedly clearing the home, responders located four adult males who were reportedly dead inside the residence. 

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says four people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in a home near 84th Avenue and Franklin Drive in Adams County.

There is currently no threat to the public as the investigation remains ongoing. 

The investigation remains ongoing as CBS News Colorado will provide updates. 

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on November 21, 2023 / 7:40 PM MST

