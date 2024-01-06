Watch CBS News
4 children, 1 man die in West Virginia house fire, officials say

By Cara Tabachnick

/ CBS News

Four children ranging in age from one to five years old and an adult male,28, died in a West Virginia house fire, the West Virginia Fire Marshall said on Saturday. 

Around 6:00 a.m. local time on Saturday law enforcement received a 911 call that a house near Mathias was on fire.  One woman survived the fire, officials said and was transported to a local medical facility. 

The victims were transported to the coroners for identification, officials said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, officials said, but investigators at the scene said the damage to the structure was severe. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 3:14 PM MST

