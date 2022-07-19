4 arrested in drug ring bust at Boulder County Jail

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says investigators seized paper and photos saturated with methamphetamine and ketamine in the Boulder County Jail. They say the drugs were being sent in through mail.

The six month-long investigation started when jail staff received an anonymous tip about the alleged crimes. Authorities say the mail was being sent to specific inmates.

Those people were identified, and authorities began their investigation by physically inspecting mail and having a K9 team sniffing incoming mail. Several letters later tested positive for meth.

They found nearly 110 grams of paper saturated with meth and more than 137 grams of photos containing ketamine.

Brett Imhof Boulder County Sheriff

Four people were charged and arrested; a fifth person also faces charges. In all, the suspects face 65 felony counts of receiving and/or distributing narcotics through mail.

The following suspects are already in custody at the Boulder County Jail:

Keith Beyer (04/04/1989)

Brett Imhof (06/05/1997)

The following suspects allegedly operated outside of the Boulder County Jail and have been arrested:

Kelley Larkin (left) and Kelli Lynch (right) Boulder County Sheriff

Kelley Larkin (11/13/1972)

Kelli Lynch (09/12/1987)