3rd suspect arrested in connection with shooting near apartments in Douglas County

A third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting near some apartment complexes in Douglas County earlier this month. The shooting happened May 3 in the Inverness subdivision of Douglas County.

Quari Marquell Mitchell Kyle Douglas County

Detectives arrested two suspects, Quari Marquell Mitchell Kyle, 27, and Nicole Carrington, 28, immediately after the shooting. Kyle is facing attempted murder charges and remains in custody on a half million dollars bond. Carrington is facing accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence.

Nicole Carrington Douglas County

The third suspect is the alleged second shooter. Gerald Grant was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Grant, 28. is facing charges of attempted murder.

Gerald Grant Douglas County

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Grant is believed to have been in the second vehicle exchanging gunfire with the first shooting suspect Kyle.