Watch CBS News
Local News

3rd suspect arrested in connection with shooting near apartments in Douglas County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A third person has been arrested in connection with a shooting near some apartment complexes in Douglas County earlier this month. The shooting happened May 3 in the Inverness subdivision of Douglas County. 

quari-marquell-mitchell-kyle-mug.jpg
  Quari Marquell Mitchell Kyle Douglas County

Detectives arrested two suspects, Quari Marquell Mitchell Kyle, 27, and Nicole Carrington, 28, immediately after the shooting. Kyle is facing attempted murder charges and remains in custody on a half million dollars bond. Carrington is facing accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence. 

nicole-carrington-mug.jpg
  Nicole Carrington Douglas County

The third suspect is the alleged second shooter. Gerald Grant was arrested on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Grant, 28. is facing charges of attempted murder. 

gerald-grant-mug.jpg
  Gerald Grant Douglas County

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Grant is believed to have been in the second vehicle exchanging gunfire with the first shooting suspect Kyle. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 12, 2023 / 3:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.