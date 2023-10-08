3 suspects arrested for alleged solicitation for child prostitution in Steamboat Springs

According to the Steamboat Springs Police Department, three suspects were taken into custody after being accused of solicitation for child prostitution.

The department says a joint undercover operation with the Routt County Sheriff's Office, All Crimes Enforcement Team, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, and the 14th Judicial District Attorney's Office led to the arrest of the three men.

"This multi-agency operation was a collaboration to target sexual predators in our region," said Chief Mark Beckett. "We will not tolerate human trafficking in our community, and we will continue working with our partners to ensure these people cannot operate in Steamboat Springs and the Routt County area."

The arrests were for violating Colorado Revised Statute18-7-402, soliciting for child prostitution, which is a Class 3 Felony.

Authorities encourages anyone with additional information on the investigation to contact the Routt County Sheriff's Office, 970-879-1090.