3 injured when car plows into attached garage

Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. 

SUV crashed into garage in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood of Aurora.  Aurora Fire Rescue

The SUV crashed into the attached garage, injuring 3 people. Two patients were taken to the hospital. 

Firefighters shore up structure damaged by car crash. Aurora Fire Rescue

Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed. 

First published on August 13, 2022 / 10:27 AM

