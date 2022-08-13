3 injured when car plows into attached garage
Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr.
The SUV crashed into the attached garage, injuring 3 people. Two patients were taken to the hospital.
Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.
