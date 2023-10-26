Watch CBS News
3 hurt in shooting during house party at short-term rental in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

Three people were hurt in an early-morning shooting during a house party in Adams County. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property in the 1200 block of Essex. 

Three people were hurt in an early morning shooting at a short-term rental property in Adams County.  Adams County

Deputies rushed to the address where the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Thursday. Three young adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to Adams County Sheriff's Sgt. Sherman, it was a house party with younger adults when two shot at each other and a bullet fragment struck a third person. All involved in the shooting have been taken into custody. 

Multiple witnesses were interviewed to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers with the Thornton Police Department assisted in the investigation. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 26, 2023 / 10:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

