3 hurt in shooting during house party at short-term rental in Colorado

3 hurt in early morning shooting at short-term rental property in Adams County

Three people were hurt in an early-morning shooting during a house party in Adams County. The shooting happened at a short-term rental property in the 1200 block of Essex.

Deputies rushed to the address where the shooting happened about 1 a.m. Thursday. Three young adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Adams County Sheriff's Sgt. Sherman, it was a house party with younger adults when two shot at each other and a bullet fragment struck a third person. All involved in the shooting have been taken into custody.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers with the Thornton Police Department assisted in the investigation.