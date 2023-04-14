Watch CBS News
3 Denver police officers injured, suspect Neil Hagerty arrested

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Three Denver police officers were injured early Friday morning while responding to a call for a welfare check. It began at 12:30 a.m. Friday when one officer arrived for a welfare check in the 600 block of North Pennsylvania Street. 

As the officer was speaking with the individual who made the call, the person in question came out of the building and attacked the officer- ripping off his police badge and then using it to cut the officer. 

neil-hagerty-06-12-1965-copy.png
  Neil Hagerty Denver Police

As responding officers arrived, the man remained combative and injured two other officers. 

The suspect has been identified as Neil Hagerty, 57. He remains in custody for investigation of aggravated assault to a peace officer. 

The three officers involved suffered cuts and abrasions during the struggle. All three have been released from the hospital. 

