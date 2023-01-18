Watch CBS News
Local News

260+ flights canceled at Denver International Airport, dozens more delayed

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

More than 260 flights cancelled at Denver International Airport
More than 260 flights cancelled at Denver International Airport 00:39

More than 260 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday and dozens more were delayed during the Winter Storm that hit Colorado on Tuesday night.

DIA tweeted that the snow continued to fly at the airport on Wednesday morning. They urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. 

Most areas had at least 3 to 6 inches of wet snow at daybreak on Wednesday. This is the biggest snowstorm in the month of January in Denver in 31 years (In 1992 on Jan. 7 and 8 Denver got 14.8 inches).

snow-totals-map-fr-manual.png
CBS

The First Alert Weather Team expects another 1-4 inches of snow to fall in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas mostly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The following are the snow totals as of 6 a.m., including 7.7 inches in Denver.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.