260+ flights canceled at Denver International Airport, dozens more delayed

More than 260 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday and dozens more were delayed during the Winter Storm that hit Colorado on Tuesday night.

DIA tweeted that the snow continued to fly at the airport on Wednesday morning. They urged passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Snow continues to fly here at DEN, with accumulation expected through the morning. Shoutout to our snow and de-icing teams, who are pulling long hours to keep us moving. 💪 ✈️



Check your flight status with your airline before making your way here.#cowx #denverweather pic.twitter.com/n0DvZt6H7b — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) January 18, 2023

Most areas had at least 3 to 6 inches of wet snow at daybreak on Wednesday. This is the biggest snowstorm in the month of January in Denver in 31 years (In 1992 on Jan. 7 and 8 Denver got 14.8 inches).

The First Alert Weather Team expects another 1-4 inches of snow to fall in the Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins areas mostly before 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The following are the snow totals as of 6 a.m., including 7.7 inches in Denver.