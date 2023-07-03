25-year-old from Rhode Island dies after falling at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park

A 25-year-old from Providence, Rhode Island died after falling and being pulled underwater at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park over the weekend. The man fell on Sunday and his body was recovered later that evening.

West Creek Falls is located on the east side of the park. The victim has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

His body was flown to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park and then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office who will determine the cause of death.

Additional Information from Rocky Mountain National Park: Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year. The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls. Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water.