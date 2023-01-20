25 cats escape burning home, left homeless in Routt County

After escaping a burning home in Hayden on Thursday, more than two dozen cats are looking for new homes. Firefighters rushed to the home in northwest Colorado between Steamboat Springs and Craig where the person living there escaped but 25 cats were running around.

West Routt Firefighters rounded up the cats and they were taken to the local animal shelter. Some of the cats suffered smoke inhalation and some minor burns.

The 25 cats include five newborns, about a week old, and two nursing mom cats. The Routt County Humane Society is caring for the cats and accepting donations for their medical care.

The cats should be available for adoption by Jan. 25.

The fire is being investigated as electrical.