22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus

Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon.

The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

The discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force.

Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made.

