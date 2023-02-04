Watch CBS News
22 pounds of fentanyl found on Grand Junction bus

By Logan Smith

Drug agents discovered approximately 100,000 suspected fentanyl pills inside a suitcase left on a bus Thursday afternoon. 

The pills weighed 22 pounds and are estimated to be worth between $500,000 and $1 million, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office

The discovery was made during a routine check of a passenger bus by members of the Western Colorado Drug Task Force. 

Because the suitcase had been left on the bus and no one claimed ownership, no arrests were made. 

