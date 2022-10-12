2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies searched for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound.

Deputies are searching for the suspects and have set up a perimeter in the neighborhood. A shelter-in-place has been sent to residents in the immediate area. Residents that live between South Harlan Street and Sheridan Boulevard, and Hampden Ave and Lehigh Ave are instructed to remain indoors or go indoors. Lock windows and doors and report suspicious persons to 911.

The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall, thin builds, in their late teens to early 20s. Suspect one is wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. Suspect two is wearing a red/green short sleeve shirt and tan shorts. They were last seen running southbound.