2 rescued from burning home in Adams County

Two people were injured in an early morning house fire in Adams County on Friday. Fire crews rushed to the burning home in the 8000 block of Faraday Street just after 7 a.m. 

Firefighters rushed to a burning home on Faraday Street in Adams County early Friday morning.  Adams County Fire

When they arrived, firefighters saw flames coming from the front of the home. 

One person was pulled from the home and rushed to the hospital. Another person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

