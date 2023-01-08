Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people killed following avalanche reported at Mount Epworth

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Grand County Sheriff's Deputies and Grand County Search and Rescue team report two people were killed following an avalanche on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.

The two snowmobilers were caught, buried and killed in a large avalanche around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday according to authorities. 

Another group in the area was able to locate one of the riders with a transceiver and perform life-saving measurements, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The second rider was not wearing an avalanche transceiver.

Authorities were unable to locate the second rider before dark and are set to resume the search on Sunday.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 10:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.