2 people killed following avalanche reported at Mount Epworth

Grand County Sheriff's Deputies and Grand County Search and Rescue team report two people were killed following an avalanche on the east face of Mount Epworth, about 6 miles east of Winter Park.

The two snowmobilers were caught, buried and killed in a large avalanche around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday according to authorities.

Another group in the area was able to locate one of the riders with a transceiver and perform life-saving measurements, but the efforts were unsuccessful. The second rider was not wearing an avalanche transceiver.

Authorities were unable to locate the second rider before dark and are set to resume the search on Sunday.