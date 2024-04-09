Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people hurt, 2 dogs rescued from burning home in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

2 people injured, 2 dogs rescued from burning home
2 people injured, 2 dogs rescued from burning home 00:24

Two people were hurt and two dogs were rescued from a burning home in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning home near 15700 E. Mercer Place just before 11 a.m. 

house-fire-dogs-rescued-5vo-transfer-frame-199-copy.jpg
Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire near 15700 E Mercer Place.  Aurora Fire Rescue

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a two-story home with fire and smoke coming out the front door. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control as well as rescue two dogs and return them to their owners. 

The two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. 

What caused the fire is being investigated. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 5:35 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.