2 people hurt, 2 dogs rescued from burning home in Colorado

Two people were hurt and two dogs were rescued from a burning home in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning home near 15700 E. Mercer Place just before 11 a.m.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a report of a structure fire near 15700 E Mercer Place. Aurora Fire Rescue

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a two-story home with fire and smoke coming out the front door. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control as well as rescue two dogs and return them to their owners.

The two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

What caused the fire is being investigated.