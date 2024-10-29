$2M federal grant awarded to help prevent youth violence in Colorado's third largest city

A $2 million grant will help the city of Aurora's efforts to reduce youth violence. The money was awarded by the Department of Justice's Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, a federal investment in local programs.

Standing Against Violence Every Day, or SAVE, is Aurora's violence-reduction strategy that focuses on teens and young adults who are at high risk for violent victimization and offending.

Struggle of Love Foundation CBS

The program uses proactive measures to address the root causes of youth violence.

Courtney Lange serves as both the Youth Violence Prevention Program Administrator and the Support and Outreach Lead for Aurora SAVE. SAVE has been operational for just over a year and has made strides in connecting with at-risk teens.

"We have tried to reach 121 different candidates, and right now we have a 78% success rate in actually making contact," Lange said. "I actually got a report this morning that shows a significant decrease in juvenile crime across all different types of charges, violent crimes and non-violent crimes."

The program has engaged various community-based organizations, like Struggle of Love, to reach at-risk youth, involving them in activities such as after-school programs and vocational training. The grant will mainly go toward boosting SAVE's community support services.

"It bolsters already what we're doing," she explained. "The organizations that have done most of the volunteer work with us are now getting paid, allowing them to do deeper work with these kids."

Coach Eye, program director of the Struggle of Love Foundation, says grant funding will allow his team to expand programs in financial literacy, personal growth, and workforce readiness—key areas designed to set young people on constructive paths.

"We're here to help these young people open up, look outside their tents, and see that they have more options than they might have realized," said Eye. "All of us—families, mothers, fathers, grandmothers—have to join forces against this. We can't accept violence anymore."

Aurora.gov/save

He explained that creating trust helps youth feel safe enough to open up and learn from positive influences rather than falling into patterns of violence or negativity.

The grant will also fund a crime analyst and program administrator dedicated to SAVE within APD, boost victim services specific to SAVE, amplify content creation and marketing efforts, and support the work of SAVE's ongoing research partner at CU Boulder.

In terms of measuring the program's effectiveness, Lange says they're tracking recidivism rates and ongoing engagement with community organizations.

"One of the key points that we're probably most interested in is whether they are on the receiving end of violence or have committed acts of violence after the fact," she said. Additionally, engagement levels, school performance, and legal issues will all be monitored.

To engage those who have yet to accept help, Lange's team plans to form specialized outreach units.

The program has secured funding for three years, which will enable further development and sustainability.

For those interested in getting involved or providing feedback, you can visit AuroraGov.org/save or email AuroraSave@AuroraGov.org for more information.